Fox says Netflix is poaching its employees

Fox has filed a lawsuit against Netflix saying the online streaming giant is engaging in some unethical and possibly illegal recruiting practices. Here’s Fox in a statement given to TheWrap.

“As our complaint explains, we filed this lawsuit because we believe Netflix is defiantly flouting the law by soliciting and inducing employees to break their contracts. We intend to seek all available remedies to enforce our rights and hold Netflix accountable for its wrongful behavior.”

Twentieth Century Fox and production house Fox 21 filed the suit in Los Angeles County, TheWrap report says. The suit names a couple of ex-Fox executives, Marcos Waltenberg and Tara Flynn, who left to work for Netflix.