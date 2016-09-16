Former Googlers launch self-driving car startup 

With self-driving car efforts at Google seemingly stalled by everything from regulation to internal bureaucracy, yet another company is declaring its own autonomous ambitions.

This time, the startup in question is a relative unknown, but the people behind the company have already made their mark: Jiajun Zhu, a founder of Google’s self-driving car efforts, and Dave Ferguson, a former Google lead software engineer, revealed this week that their new startup, Nuro.ai, will focus exclusively over the next two to four years on creating completely autonomous cars.

The fledgling venture declined to discuss funding or any other major details, but did admit to Recode that it currently employs people in a number of fields, including robotics, artificial intelligence, and, of course, self-driving vehicles.