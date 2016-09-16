advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Emmy Awards red carpet keeps rolling out for white dudes

By Lydia Dishman1 minute Read

The gender gap is still deep and wide on TV’s biggest night. Among the 1,321 Primetime Emmy nominees in writing, directing, editing, and producing this year, only 328 (25%) are women. The stat remains unchanged from last year, according to an analysis by the Women’s Media Center.

Among these major behind-the-scenes categories, there was an incremental increase in the number of female writers (23% vs. 19%), but there was a decrease in the directing and producing categories.

The Emmy Awards ceremony takes place this Sunday. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life