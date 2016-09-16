Uber might owe you money for stiffing its drivers on tips

The ride-hailing company is nearing a lawsuit settlement over claims that it misled its customers about how much gratuity it was passing along to drivers. The Los Angeles Times reports that a U.S. District judge granted preliminary approval for the settlement, which would see Uber pay $343,861.46 to customers who received a promotional email from April 20, 2012, to March 25, 2013. The email advertised that 20% of the rides went to drivers’ tips, but the lawsuit alleges that Uber pocketed half the cash. The settlement would cover 46,882 Uber customers, the Times reports. Drivers will not receive any additional payouts.
