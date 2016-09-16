Skyway to hell: Can we really handle 2,000 new drones every day?

A senior official at the Federal Aviation Administration admitted today that the agency grossly underestimated the number of drone pilots who would register for licenses under a new system aimed at regulating unmanned aircraft. Some 13,710 people have applied to take the drone pilot’s exam, and 5,080 of those people have already passed, the AP reports. And it’s only been a month since the FAA started issuing licenses.
Since the drone registration process began late last year, more than half a million drones have been registered, a rate of 2,000 per day. The AP’s report cited Earl Lawrence, director of the FAA’s drone office, who spoke at a drone advisory meeting today.
[Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images]