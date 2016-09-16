The Beatles’ crowdsourced documentary arrives in theaters today (and on Hulu tomorrow) 

Ron Howard‘s new documentary The Beatles Eight Days a Week: The Touring Years opens in theaters today, after more than a decade-long research project that unearthed new footage of the band playing live. The film will also land on Hulu tomorrow, but it’s well worth seeing in theaters because of the newly remastered, surround sound mixes of the Beatles playing.
Fast Company talked to lifelong Beatles fan Ron Howard about the creation of the film and dug into the restoration process with producers Nigel Sinclair and Nick Ferrall. We also talked to sound producer Giles Martin about what it was like to remix poorly recorded songs through a layer a 30,000 screaming teenage girls.