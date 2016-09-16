Jessica Alba talks Honest Company sale with Unilever

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that Jessica Alba‘s Honest Company might consider selling to a strategic buyer rather than pursue an IPO. Now, the Wall Street Journal reports, Alba and her team are in talks with Unilever, maker of products like Axe deodorant, Noxzema cleansers, and Vaseline.
Last year investors valued Honest Co., which is generating over $300 million in annual revenue from its chemical-free household goods, at $1.7 billion. Unilever would value the company at closer to $1 billion, the amount it paid for Dollar Shave Club in August.
[Photo: Stefanie Keenan/WireImage/Getty Images]