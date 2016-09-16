People are lining up for the iPhone 7 all around the world

It’s launch day for the iPhone 7 and though lines outside for the latest model don’t seem to have matched previous years, it hasn’t stopped some fans from lining up outside Apple Stores all over the world.

Apple fans line up for iPhone 7 for two days to find some models are SOLD out

#scie… https://t.co/FPcuoaF7eO pic.twitter.com/VfyYbAv9CP — josetron (@josetron) September 16, 2016

Few dozen people in the queue for the iPhone 7 launch at Covent Garden, London. pic.twitter.com/lnYNX5c3Mg — Rob Price (@robaeprice) September 16, 2016

Two young men are camped out of the Verizon Wireless store on Montgomery Road waiting for the iPhone 7 launch pic.twitter.com/KUs14CGu1u — Jessica Schmidt (@JSchmidtTV) September 16, 2016

The rush is on! Hongkongers queue up for iPhone 7 line as buyers and sellers crowd stores https://t.co/y9vp9FBcZV pic.twitter.com/vrmLL1SkGD — Hong Kong (@HongKongRR) September 16, 2016

Line keeps growing in Turkey Creek ahead of the iPhone 7 release. Some have been waiting since last night. #WATE pic.twitter.com/YGmkiwTY7n — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) September 16, 2016

Apple’s new iPhone goes on sale today but tech giant says many already sold out. Here’s the scene in Sydney @BBCNews https://t.co/XN7IAzSlUL — Ben Thompson (@BBCBenThompson) September 16, 2016

The line for #iPhone7 in the Times Square ATT store is 9 deep #channelcheck pic.twitter.com/5SLRRP75Is — Sam Ro (@bySamRo) September 16, 2016

Hundreds of hard-core Apple fans are waiting in line in the middle of the Zika hot zone for the new iPhone 7. https://t.co/aWli0wRIha — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) September 16, 2016

Highly anecdotal evidence of iPhone 7 demand: A line at the local strip of cellphone stores. pic.twitter.com/810WHrrxxr — Shira Ovide (@ShiraOvide) September 16, 2016

The line outside of the #AppleStore in Gtown is nearly a block long. Some have been here since 2pm Thurs. #iPhone7 pic.twitter.com/6BRAhAz9DU — Larry Miller (@LarryMillerTV) September 16, 2016

