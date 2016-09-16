Tesla is building an 80MWh power storage facility to supply 2,500 L.A. homes with power

The power storage facility will use Tesla’s Powerpack industrial energy storage system and will be enough to power 2,500 homes for a day or 1,000 Tesla cars, reports the Verge. It will be built at Southern California Edison’s Mira Loma substation in Ontario, California. Tesla won the contracts after a competitive bidding process. The new facility will allow the state to “time shift” electricity from off-peak hours to peak times, when more energy is needed. The facility is just one of many initiatives the state of California is undertaking to reduce its dependence on natural gas. Tesla says the project will be completed by the end of the year.