advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Twitter scores a touchdown with its first Thursday Night Football game

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

On Thursday night, Twitter streamed its first-ever NFL game. The stream is just one way Twitter is trying to attract more users to its site and have them stay for longer. And by the reaction Twitter’s first Thursday Night Football stream got on the service, it was a smashing success.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life