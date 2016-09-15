Get a big kiss from Donald Trump and other bizarre things with these cartoon political emojis

For anyone suffering from presidential campaign burnout (which is to say everyone), First Look Media has an interesting remedy. It just launched a series of political-themed cartoon emojis and a corresponding app. It’s called Nibmoji, and it’s from the people behind The Nib , First Look’s political cartoon site.

Courtesy of Nib cartoonists, the app will usher in new emojis on all the political topics of the day—such as LGBT rights, the Black Lives Matter movement, and, of course, the 2016 presidential race. So now when you run out of witty things to say about Donald Trump, you can just text a cartoon emoji of the GOP nominee blowing a giant heart from his puckered lips. Nibmoji is available for Apple and Android for 99 cents. Read more about it here.

[Photo: First Look Media]