Apple stock hits 9-month high on strong iPhone 7 pre-order demand

AAPL shares at a 9-month high. Wall Street must have really hated that iPhone headphone jack. pic.twitter.com/LQZ6vXlH35 — Neil Cybart (@neilcybart) September 15, 2016

It’s the camera, silly. Like Neil says in his tweet, the market feels good about consumers going along with the no-headphone-jack thing. Downside covered. But on news that Apple will have trouble filling all the preorders, and that the Plus version of the iPhone 7—the one with the new dual-lens camera—is outselling the smaller iPhone 7 so far, the market is feeling bullish about the upside of iPhone sales over the next couple quarters and beyond. What’s all the excitement about? Well, it’s probably all the Apple faithful getting their orders in for the iPhone with the best camera in generations. Whether that excitement extends to mainstream consumers and sustained strong sales in the coming months is the question.