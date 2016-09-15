If you miss Gawker, this parody site is the next best thing

Gawken is a new kind of media company that will change the way regular people understand the technologies that are changing humanity for the better, for the better.

“Peter Theil,” of course, has the same name as the tech billionaire who funded a lawsuit against Gawker, which led to the company’s bankruptcy and the death of Gawker.com.

Peter Theil’s WiFi-enabled fridge is also a contributor (“What Do You Think Are The Coolest Tech Gadgets of 2016, Besides Me?”).

Though the site is still new, it’s a revolutionary disruptive approach to parodying techno optimism.