Samsung battery debacle is now an official recall

The Consumer Product Safety Council (CPSC) said today it’s working with Samsung to officially recall millions of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones. “The lithium-ion battery in the Galaxy Note 7 smartphones can overheat and catch fire, posing a serious burn hazard to consumers,” says in a statement to consumers.

Samsung had been calling it a “voluntary exchange program.” That it took several weeks to become an official recall creates the appearance that Samsung may have been trying to underplay the seriousness of the issue, and control the damage to its stock price and reputation.