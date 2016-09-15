Perception Institute launches study about implicit bias against black women with natural hair

In last month’s magazine, I wrote about how Sundial Brands is challenging the beauty industry to be more inclusive with a campaign encouraging retailers not to segregate products based on the user’s ethnicity or hair type.

The company has just launched a new campaign called “What’s Normal.” It is highlighting the research of the Perception Institute, a group of social psychologists and strategists who study how our brains respond to differences in race, ethnicity, and gender. The organization recently conducted a 4,000-person study about implicit biases connected to hair. Results will be released in the upcoming weeks.

SheaMoisture also worked with creative agency Droga5 to create the short film below, that highlights the many experiences black women with natural hair experience.

[Image via Youtube User RisasRizos]