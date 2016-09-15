T-Mobile to customers: Don’t install iOS 10!

T-Mobile’s foul-mouthed faux-rocker CEO John Legere is telling his customers not to download the latest iPhone OS, iOS 10. Shortly after the message went out, T-Mobile customers started asking what to do if they’d already installed the OS. The answer came from CTO Neville Ray.

Apple is working to resolve the issue with iOS10 for @TMobile customers. Don’t download iOS10 if you currently use an iPhone 5SE, 6 or 6+

If you have iPhone 5SE 6 or 6+ & already updated to iOS 10 and see issues, temp fix is to restart your phone every time you lose connection. — Neville (@NevilleRay) September 15, 2016

Apple’s new mobile OS became available to the public Tuesday. The launch was clouded by a temporary software glitch that caused some iPhones to go into recovery mode.