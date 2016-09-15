advertisement
T-Mobile to customers: Don’t install iOS 10!

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

T-Mobile’s foul-mouthed faux-rocker CEO John Legere is telling his customers not to download the latest iPhone OS, iOS 10. Shortly after the message went out, T-Mobile customers started asking what to do if they’d already installed the OS. The answer came from CTO Neville Ray. 

Apple’s new mobile OS became available to the public Tuesday. The launch was clouded by a temporary software glitch that caused some iPhones to go into recovery mode

