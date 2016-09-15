SpaceX wants to resume flight in November, but industry experts question if this is possible

Two weeks ago, a SpaceX rocket exploded during a launchpad test. The company told Reuters that it hoped to get back to flight in November , but others in the industry are not so sure this is possible.

• Former NASA space shuttle director Wayne Hale told Business Insider that because SpaceX had still not identified the root cause of the explosion, it might take months to get to the bottom of what went wrong in order to fix it.

• CEO of United Launch Alliance, one of SpaceX’s competitors, told Reuters that it generally takes nine to 12 months for people to return to flight after an event such as this.