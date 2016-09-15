Report: U.S. product safety regulator plans recall of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones

In the wake of a string of incidents involving fire-prone batteries in its Galaxy Note 7 phones, Samsung is working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on a formal recall, expected to be announced today at 4:15 p.m. , reports the Wall Street Journal . The company is trying to recall 2.5 million of the devices across 10 countries.

Per the Journal, Samsung “exacerbated” the crisis by not first coordinating its recall with the CPSC, which is supposed to be notified within 24 hours of a clear safety risk. Though it’s not clear when the company reached out to the agency, the CPSC didn’t released a statement until a week after Samsung’s initial announcement of a recall. According to the Journal, this lack of coordination “led to delays in providing replacement devices and providing a resolution to customers in the U.S.”