Zeekit app allows consumers to virtually try on clothes 

Zeekit, an app founded by a captain in the Israeli Air Force, wants to make it easier to see how outfits you see online will look on your own body. It works by having you upload a full-body picture of yourself, then layering images of the clothes adjusted to the proportions of your body and the fabric of the clothing.

During the Rebecca Minkoff Fashion Week show last weekend, customers were invited to use the Zeekit app to see how various newly released outfits look on their frame. Zeekit also partnered with StyleWatch magazine to allow readers to virtually try on the 180 pieces from its Fall Trend Report.

The company just raised a $9 million Series A round from both Israeli and U.S. investors. Zeekit means “chameleon” in Hebrew.