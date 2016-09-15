iPhone 7 buyers go big: Plus model is top choice

Bigger is better. That’s the conclusion based on new e-receipts data showing that more iPhone 7 buyers ordered the Plus than the standard-sized model.

According to a report today from Slice Intelligence, 55% of those who ordered an iPhone 7 chose the 7 Plus. During the same time frame for the iPhone 6 and 6s, a majority of buyers wanted the smaller version.

Slice didn’t have an explanation for the change in preference, and there’s no way to know whether the Plus model will continue to sell better.

Apple clearly has generated brand loyalty, as Slice’s data also indicated that 55.9% of iPhone 7 buyers had previously purchased an iPhone.