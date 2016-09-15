IBM’s Watson Health gets a new customer: Finland 

IBM announced this week that it is bringing its supercomputers to Finland. The company hasn’t said much about its future plans, but we do know that Finnish doctors and researchers will be collaborating with researchers and engineers at Watson Health to develop new health care applications. IBM is also planning to set up and staff up a number of health centers, including a medical imaging facility, in the country.
As part of the deal, IBM announced a partnership with Tekes, a Finland-based funding agency.
IBM Watson chose to work in Finland based on its desire to “restructure and digitize its health care system,” says Deborah DiSanzo, general manager for IBM Watson Health, in a statement.