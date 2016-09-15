Comcast took less than a month to start slashing jobs at DreamWorks

Comcast’s NBCUniversal said today it will lay off about 200 people from DreamWorks Animation, which it recently purchased for $3.8 billion. The sale was finalized just three weeks ago, Variety reports. The company said affected employees will be notified this week, attributing the cuts to integration. Comcast scooped up the DreamWorks—which owns popular kid-friendly franchises like Shrek and Kung Fu Panda—as a way of staying competitive against Disney and its hit-making animation powerhouse Pixar.