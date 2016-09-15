Tumblr updates Explore tab to capitalize on its position as a birthplace of memes

Today, Tumblr announced a redesign of its Explore tab in an effort to highlight its legacy as a birthplace of internet memes. According to the company, which was purchased by Yahoo for $1.1 billion in 2013, the updated feature will “[focus] on the most popular conversations and trends as they occur on Tumblr in real time.”
The move is a smart one: After all, it was Tumblr that surfaced last year’s ridiculously popular “What color is this dress?” debate, and viral news sites like BuzzFeed continue to mine material found on Tumblr for quick, funny posts.