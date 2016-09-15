Sony plans film/TV-related content for PlayStation VR

If there’s one company that we should expect to put out virtual reality content beyond games, it’s Sony .

Although many of the early titles for Sony’s PlayStation VR system, which is expected to be released next month, will be games, the media giant now says it will also be focusing its VR efforts on titles related to film and TV properties.

According to Reuters, Andrew House, the head of Sony’s gaming division, said the company is “looking into TV and film and will also concentrate on seeking ‘ways of bringing much more static experiences to life’ in areas such as museums and planetariums.”

Sony, of course, is a major film and TV production company, which gives it a big leg up on producing non-gaming content. Of course, gamers are eager for VR titles, but the more variety there is for a platform like the PlayStation VR, the more likely it is to appeal to a wide consumer base.

The PlayStation VR will cost $399, less than the $599 Oculus Rift or the $799 HTC Vive.