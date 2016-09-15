It’s not just Zuck: FBI director also recommends putting tape over the webcam on your computer

FBI director James Comey was mocked for putting tape over his computer webcam to defend his privacy earlier this year and now he thinks it’s a good idea for everyone to adopt. “It’s not crazy that the FBI director cares about personal security as well,” Comey told a Center for Strategic and International Studies conference. “There’s some sensible things you should be doing, and that’s one of them.”
Back in June, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg raised eyebrows when a photo of him at his desk showed that he had covered with tape the webcam and microphone jack on his MacBook.
3 things about this photo of Zuck:
Camera covered with tape
Mic jack covered with tape
Email client is Thunderbird pic.twitter.com/vdQlF7RjQt
— Chris Olson (@topherolson) June 21, 2016