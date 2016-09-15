Morning intel: Hillary Clinton back on campaign trail, Pandora upgrades $5 paid tier with Pandora Plus

• Hillary Clinton is back to campaigning, with a doctor’s note stating she is “healthy and fit to serve as president.” Unfortunately, that won’t help Clinton weather unsavory appraisals by former Secretary of State Colin Powell, whose private emails were leaked yesterday.
• Pandora has unveiled Pandora Plus, the revamped version of its paid $5 subscription—but don’t expect it to look like Spotify.
• Soon, you’ll be able to live stream via Facebook from your laptop. Facebook is reportedly introducing the feature to desktop over the coming months, according to AdWeek.
• Apple Music head honcho Jimmy Iovine definitively told BuzzFeed that Apple has no intention of acquiring Tidal. (Though who says that couldn’t change?)
• The American Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch are urging Obama to pardon NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, though it seems unlikely that he will do so.