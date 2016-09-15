Morning intel: Hillary Clinton back on campaign trail, Pandora upgrades $5 paid tier with Pandora Plus

• Hillary Clinton is back to campaigning , with a doctor’s note stating she is “healthy and fit to serve as president.” Unfortunately, that won’t help Clinton weather unsavory appraisals by former Secretary of State Colin Powell , whose private emails were leaked yesterday .

• Pandora has unveiled Pandora Plus, the revamped version of its paid $5 subscription—but don’t expect it to look like Spotify.

• Soon, you’ll be able to live stream via Facebook from your laptop. Facebook is reportedly introducing the feature to desktop over the coming months, according to AdWeek.

• Apple Music head honcho Jimmy Iovine definitively told BuzzFeed that Apple has no intention of acquiring Tidal. (Though who says that couldn’t change?)

• The American Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch are urging Obama to pardon NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, though it seems unlikely that he will do so.