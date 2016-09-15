Facebook Live video is coming to desktops

After a live video was shared on Facebook of a user reportedly posting directly from her PC (you can check out the video below), Facebook has now confirmed that it has begun rolling out its live video features to desktops, reports AdWeek . In a statement the company said:

“We’re starting to roll out the ability for people to broadcast live on Facebook from their desktop or laptop.”

A source with knowledge of Facebook’s plans told AdWeek that the desktop live video was a response to demand from journalists and vloggers, noting that Facebook Live on the desktop is currently available to a “small percentage” of users, and will be rolling out more broadly “in the coming months.”