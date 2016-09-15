Facebook censored a live stream by Dakota pipeline protesters

On Tuesday morning, 22 people were arrested protesting the Dakota Access pipeline. The group Unicorn Riot tried to live-stream the event, but it says Facebook blocked the broadcast from users, reports Motherboard . As the group said in a statement:

“Facebook’s automated censorship system blocked our video URL, shortly before two of our journalists were arrested onsite.

“Posts and comments with the URL both immediately triggered pop-up security alerts. We tried putting the same URL through Bitly shortening and that official Unicorn Riot page post was deleted by Facebook within a few minutes . . . We also verified that the ‘Facebook Debugger’ warned that our live video URL violated ‘community standards.'”

The live stream showed armed police in riot gear arresting two dozen protesters, including two journalists and a medic. For Facebook’s part, a spokesperson said the censorship was all an accident:

“The link was removed in error and restored as soon as we were able to investigate. Our team processes millions of reports each week, and we sometimes get things wrong. We’re very sorry about this mistake.”

The recorded live stream has now been restored and can be viewed below.