Apple says it is not buying Tidal

In a rare act of transparency about rumors, Apple has publicly stated that it is not buying Jay Z’s streaming music service Tidal, reports BuzzFeed. Back in June, the Wall Street Journal reported a rumor that Apple was in talks to buying the streaming service, but as Apple Music head exec Jimmy Iovine told BuzzFeed, Apple will not be buying the service:
“We’re really running our own race. We’re not looking to acquire any streaming services.”
Of course, you’ll notice that Iovine never said that Apple wasn’t in talks to buy Tidal at any point in the past.