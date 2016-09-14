One third of Americans still bafflingly trust the media

Or to put it another way, only 32% of Americans think the media reports the news “fully, accurately, and fairly,” according to a new Gallup poll. That’s an all-time low and eight percentage points lower than last year, reports AFP (which is a news agency, so take it with a grain of salt).
Gallup speculates that the dismal poll results are partially a consequence of the bitter 2016 presidential race. Apparently, news consumers have only so much tolerance for 24-hour coverage of mudslinging between two candidates with historically low approval ratings. Gallup says trust in the American media peaked in 1976, not long after the Watergate scandal. Read more about the poll here.