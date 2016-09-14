Gannett slashes newsroom jobs at New Jersey newspapers

Gannett is planning significant layoffs at the Bergen County Record , one of the biggest newspapers in New Jersey, and other community newspapers that are part of the North Jersey Media Group. NJ.com reports that 120 newsroom jobs will be eliminated as part of a restructuring that will take place this fall.

Gannett, which owns USA Today and is the biggest newspaper chain in the country, bought NJMG in July. The restructuring will cut across the papers’ news and business divisions. Some fellow New Jersey journalists lamented the news on Twitter today, and the lack of coverage the layoffs were receiving in the wider media landscape.