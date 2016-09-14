AdBlock Plus’s plan to sell “acceptable” ads goes down in flames

It was cheeky to say the least: The world’s most popular ad-nixing software maker, AdBlock Plus, announced a new plan to actually sell online ads, with help from giant ad exchanges Google and AppNexus. But AdBlock Plus failed to mention its plan to the two exchanges, which promptly condemned the idea right after the announcement.

ABP’s plan relies on a deal with ComboTag, an Israeli ad-tech startup, which had been working with the Google and AppNexus ad exchanges, but perhaps no more. Google’s senior VP of ads, Sridhar Ramaswamy, told AdAge that it was ending its partnership with ComboTag. AppNexus has also suspended its relationship with ComboTag. With that, the Israeli startup is essentially shut out of the ad-serving business.

Yet ComboTag CEO and founder CEO Guy Tytunovich somehow remains sanguine, telling Business Insider, “We’re looking forward to helping publishers monetize their inventories using our robust platform tools, while at the same time protecting ABP users from intrusive ads.”