Shinola launches a brand new… hotel

You might know Shinola for its well-made watches or small leather goods. You might have even seen a Shinola bike that you like. Now you can look forward to staying at a Shinola hotel.

Today, the five-year old company announced a plan to build a 130-room boutique hotel in downtown Detroit that is slated to open in Fall 2018. This will contribute to the broader effort to revitalize the city that suffered profoundly during the economic recession. For its part, Shinola hopes to translate its expertise in creating high-quality, American craftsmanship to this new field.