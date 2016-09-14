So far, about 10,000 have signed a petition to get Obama to pardon Snowden

Just two days before the release of Oliver Stone’s big-budget movie about him hits theaters, Edward Snowden is pushing for a presidential pardon, saying he thinks he deserves to be forgiven for exposing “unconstitutional activities.” And many big names—including Bernie Sanders, Daniel Radcliffe , Steve Wozniak, Noam Chomsky, and Joyce Carol Oates—are expressing support for such a pardon.

But so far the general public seems to be a little slow to respond. Only about 10,000 people so far have signed a petition launched this morning by the ACLU, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch that asks President Obama to pardon Snowden, who has been charged under the Espionage Act for revealing the National Security Agency’s mass surveillance programs.

The campaign tells Fast Company that they’re getting around 2,000 new signatures on the petition every hour, so expect that total to get a lot bigger.