Kids clothes startup Primary.com goes gender-neutral

If you’re in the market for baby or kids clothes, you’ll notice that much of the industry largely produces what can only be described as little gendered costumes. For girls, this usually means an overwhelming amount of pink, with motifs of flowers and butterflies, sometimes with a dose of sequins; for boys, this means blue trucks and superheroes.

Primary.com came along last year with the goal of providing basics in a range of colors, that serve as the foundation of kids’ wardrobe. Part of the goal is to allow kids to be themselves, rather than forcing them into the latest fashion trend or making them wear shirts with slogans that make no sense. (No, I don’t want a onesie for my 9-month old that says “My Little Princess” or “Daddy’s Little Angel,” thank you very much.)

Today, the brand has taken this approach a step further by going gender neutral. Previously, the categories were broken down into “boys” and “girls” sections; now there is simply “kids” and “baby.”

Primary’s founders point out that this wasn’t meant to be a radical statement about gender identity. It was much more about creating a clean, simple aesthetic that makes it easy for parents to shop and for children to be themselves. If your little girl is going through a phase where here favorite color is blue, you don’t have to dig through 15 pages of search results to find her a T-shirt. Hallelujah.