Oculus wants you to know how much better you’re doing than your friends

Well, yes you do, Facebook-owned Oculus said today as it rolled out achievements for the Gear VR and the Oculus Rift.

The idea, the company said, is that users will be able to track their own progress in various games and other VR experiences, as well as those of their friends. They’ll also be able to see what their friends are doing in virtual reality.

Achievements are rolling out immediately for Minecraft, Anshar Wars 2, and Hitman Go, and will be coming to other titles soon enough.

As part of the new system, users will have more control over how much information they share about their VR activities with their friends.