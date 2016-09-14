Donald Trump is (clinically) obese, based on his BMI

Donald Trump was interviewed by Dr. Oz today in an attempt to show the world he’s a healthy specimen. While details of his actual health were mostly vague, he gave a little bit of color about his health. For one, Trump weighs 236 pounds and says he wants to lose about 15-20 of those, writes Politico citing the interview. Trump also defended his love of fast food.

This little bit of data points toward an interesting fact: according to the Centers for Disease Control, Trump is clinically obese. The Republican nominee is 6′ 2″, giving him a body mass index (BMI) of 30. A normal BMI for someone of his height, says the CDC’s BMI calculation, is between 18.5 and 24.9. Above 30 is in the obese range.

It should be noted that BMI is not a perfect statistic. It doesn’t account for all body types. For example, the Telegraph wrote in 2011, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon all “come out as overweight using the [BMI] calculations.” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is also considered obese, writes Yahoo. So, again, while BMI is used by health practitioners, it doesn’t tell the full story.

All the same, this factoid does signal that perhaps Trump should release more information about his health.