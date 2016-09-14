Trump slams Apple again for making iPhones overseas

Once again, Donald Trump slammed Apple for manufacturing iPhones and other products overseas. During a speech in Iowa on Tuesday, he said:

I’ll tell you another thing: Apple, and our other major companies, will start making their iPhones, computers and other products inside of the United States – not in China, and not in all over the world. Because we don’t make things here like we used to anymore.

Previously, he clashed with Apple over encryption, instructing his followers to boycott the company. Not that he’s following his own lead, judging by this recent photo of him using a MacBook on his plane: