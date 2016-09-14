GoldieBlox and GoFundMe are partnering to bring educational STEM toys to schools

GoldieBlox, the multimedia company that creates dolls and apps that teach girls the principles of coding and engineering, wants to bring its learning kits to educators who teach kindergarten to third grade. It has developed a suite of STEM educational materials for both boys and girls.

Teachers often struggle to bring new materials to classrooms because of tight budgets. Today, GoldieBlox has pledged to support teachers who launch GoFundMe campaigns: for every $150 raised, the company will provide a kit valued at $300 that contains toys and a curriculum that aligns with national science education standards.

The hands-on toys encourage scientific experimentation, such as designing cars and cranes or learning the basics of prototyping.

Research has shown that by the time children reach the fourth grade, a third of them have lost interest in science and by middle school, nearly half of them feel this way. “Ultimately, our hope is to help close the gender gap in STEM by giving both boys and girls the tools they need for future success,” Debbie Sterling, founder and CEO of GoldieBlox, tells Fast Company.

GoFundMe has become an increasingly important crowdfunding tool in education. Over the last two years, $100 million has been raised in education campaigns by or for teachers. GoldieBlox lays out instructions for setting up a GoFundMe campaign here.

[Images via GoldieBlox]