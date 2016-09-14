advertisement
Morning intel: Bayer acquires Monsanto for $66 billion, Tidal loses $28 million

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

• The German chemicals and pharmaceuticals behemoth Bayer is scooping up Monsanto, known for its genetically modified seeds, in an acquisition deal valued at $66 billion

• Jay Z’s music streaming service, Tidal, recorded a net loss of $28 million last year—more than twice its loss in 2014—according to a legal filing obtained by the Wall Street Journal

• Starting today, Uber users in Pittsburgh can request pickups from a self-driving car, as the company kicks off its pilot program

Donald Trump announced a set of proposals for working parents yesterday, including six weeks of paid maternity leave and child care spending rebates for lower-income families. 

