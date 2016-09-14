advertisement
Dutch police are now using eagles to take down drones

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

As if the Netherlands wasn’t awesome enough, you can now see animals and robots battle it out in the skies above, reports TNW. That’s because the Dutch police have trained eagles to take down drones. Check out the birds in action in the video below.

