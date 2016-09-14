Hasbro, Mattel, and others settle with New York for tracking children online

Viacom, Mattel, Hasbro, and JumpStart Games have all settled with New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman over an investigation called “Operation Child Tracker,” reports TNW. The investigation looked into violations of the the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), which makes it illegal to to knowingly track the online activity of persons under the age of 13. A statement on Schneiderman’s website said: