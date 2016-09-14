Here’s why Edward Snowden says Obama should pardon him

“Yes, there are laws on the books that say one thing, but that is perhaps why the pardon power exists—for the exceptions, for the things that may seem unlawful in letters on a page—but when we look at them morally, when we look at them ethically, when we look at the results, it seems these were necessary things, these were vital things.

“I think when people look at the calculations of benefit, it is clear that in the wake of 2013 the laws of our nation changed. The [U.S.] Congress, the courts, and the president all changed their policies as a result of these disclosures. At the same time there has never been any public evidence that any individual came to harm as a result.”