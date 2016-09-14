Here’s why Edward Snowden says Obama should pardon him

In an interview with the Guardian, the whistleblower made a “moral” case for a presidential pardon:
“Yes, there are laws on the books that say one thing, but that is perhaps why the pardon power exists—for the exceptions, for the things that may seem unlawful in letters on a page—but when we look at them morally, when we look at them ethically, when we look at the results, it seems these were necessary things, these were vital things.
“I think when people look at the calculations of benefit, it is clear that in the wake of 2013 the laws of our nation changed. The [U.S.] Congress, the courts, and the president all changed their policies as a result of these disclosures. At the same time there has never been any public evidence that any individual came to harm as a result.”
Snowden added:
“In the fullness of time, I think I will end up back home. Once the officials, who felt like they had to protect the programs, their positions, their careers, have left government and we start looking at things from a more historical perspective, it will be pretty clear that this war on whistleblowers does not serve the interests of the United States; rather it harms them.”