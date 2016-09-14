Pittsburgh Uber users can hail a self-driving ride from today

Uber has launched its self-driving car initiative today in Pittsburgh, reports Business Insider. But not every Uber user will be able to hire the self-driving ride. You’ll need to be invited into the program; users who have been will receive an email by 6 a.m. this morning letting them know they’ve been chosen. Those who do manage to get a self-driving ride need to consent to being videotaped in the back seat, however. Uber wants to see how people react to being driven in a self-driving car. Plus, they’ll probably make for some great GIFs.