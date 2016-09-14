advertisement
Check out Apple’s creepy iPhone 7 ad

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The symbolic ad sees an owl’s eyes morphing into a camera lens and a deer . . . well, who knows what? It’s as if Apple got together with Cicada 3301 and the person who made the video in The Ring and said “make us an iPhone 7 ad.” You can check it out below.

