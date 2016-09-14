This internet-connected vibrator allegedly sends information about your sessions back to makers

A lawsuit has been filed in Chicago federal court against We-Vibe, the maker of an internet-connected vibrator. The lawsuit alleges the vibrator violates the federal Wiretap Act and the Illinois Eavesdropping Statute because it sends details about a user’s sessions–such as the intensity and mode chosen by the user, the date and time of use, and the email address of the user–back to the makers of the device, reports CNet. The lawsuit says that the transmission of data from the smart vibrator signifies “a wholesale disregard for consumer privacy rights.” The company behind We-Vibe, Standard Innovation, said they couldn’t yet comment on the lawsuit but revealed they will issue an update to the We-Connect app in the coming weeks that will include information about their privacy and data practices, as well as a feature that will let users control how their data is used.