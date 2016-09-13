Will Trump’s child care plan really serve working families?

The Republican presidential candidate outlined his child care and paid parental leave plan during a campaign speech in Aston, Pennsylvania. Introduced by his daughter Ivanka, who underscored the fact that this isn’t a solely a women’s issue but “an American issue,” Trump emphasized his plan for child care benefits and tax credits for low-income working families:

For a family earning $70,000 per year in the 12% tax bracket with $7,000 in child care expenses, the deduction would reduce taxes by $840 per year.

As one of the largest expenses families face, child care costs continue to contribute to wage inequality. Recent research from the EPI found that while costs vary by state, it ranges between $344 to $1,472 a month to care for one preschool child.

Vivien Labaton, cofounder of Make It Work Action, pointed out, “Trump’s child care proposal would effectively leave behind lower-income families who don’t have the thousands of dollars to pay the high cost of child care up front.”

Trump’s plan also offers six weeks of paid maternity leave for new mothers whose employers do not currently provide coverage, which he said would be financed by eliminating fraud in unemployment insurance.