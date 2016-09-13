In the digital age, the day planner lives on

Even though we all have smartphones equipped with calendar apps, day planners remain a multimillion dollar industry. Stationary startup Stil Classics is capitalizing on this nostalgia for the days of pen and paper. It has launched a successful business devoted to creating beloved products from the pre-digital era, including a popular line of planners that are a modern alternative to the once-popular Filofax. (Remember those?)

Today, it launches a Kickstarter campaign to bring back another old-fashioned item: the travel wallet. In a world of e-tickets, a document folder might not seem as crucial as it once did, but founder Marissa Grootes believes that people are longing for the classic products we used to surround ourselves with before we all became glued to our phones.