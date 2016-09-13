Russian hackers publish sensitive medical data of famous athletes

A Russian hacker group called Fancy Bear has posted confidential health information online belonging to a number of high-profile athletes, including Serena Williams. Bloomberg reports the information came from waivers known as “therapeutic use exemptions,” which allow athletes to take banned substances for medical reasons but still compete in the Olympics. Fancy Bear claimed the information proves the athletes broke anti-doping rules, but the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said not so fast: “[I]n each of the situations, the athlete has done everything right,” the organization said in a statement.