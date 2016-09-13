Egg-freezing alternative? This startup wants companies to help employees through pregnancy

Yesterday, a startup called Lucy launched in beta. Its goal is to help companies support employees through pregnancy and new parenthood. “There’s a lot of data that shows a high level of attrition when employees become parents,” says CEO Shannon Spanhake. “This is expensive to companies.”

Companies can buy a Lucy package for an employee that includes three things: six phone consultations that can be used before or after the delivery, access to phone support on the “Lucy Line,” and access to in-home services from doulas, lactation consultants, sleep consultants, and other experts. (Spanhake did not disclose the cost of a package.) Expectant parents also have access to an app that maps out the pregnancy, so they know what to expect at each stage.

At this stage, the startup is focused primarily on pitching family-friendly companies that are interested in retaining staff and reducing their health care costs by providing pre-emptive support. Lucy’s cofounders presented at TechCrunch Disrupt SF yesterday and was voted the day’s wildcard battlefield company.